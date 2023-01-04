Psychotropic drugs’ deliveries

The drugs menace of Jammu and Kashmir seems to be going out of control with the smugglers and their OGWs outsmarting authorities in every aspect, as if narcotics usage and its smuggling through drones have not been sufficient and now usage of couriers to supply drugs and psychotropic substances. The fear of law is no more as the conviction rate is around only 6 percent despite stringent prevailing laws. The enemy seems to be much better prepared with novel ways of smuggling and innovative ways to deliver at the doorsteps of the victims. It is an irony that for a few bucks some people among us are selling and delivering deaths in the shape of drugs to our youth. It seems administration and more particularly police are ill equipped to handle this menace. There are absolutely no checks on courier services, no hand held scanners for random on delivery route checking, no sniffer dogs also for random checking, right now it is free for all. When guidelines for courier services is clear cut to have proof of identity along with the parcel why this rule has not been applied upon. Half the problem will be solved, to fix accountability as and when some delivery gets seized and we know the whereabouts of the sender. More damaging is the fact that large consignments of psychotropic drugs like capsules are carried through airlines by these couriers. How? Aren’t cargo x-rayed? If not then it is a huge security risk leave alone drug peddling. The need of hour is to keep hawk’s eye on activities of couriers and food supply chain delivery boys as they are also under lens for being part of delivery chain. If common man knows the modus operandi used then how come law enforcing agencies are not aware of the ground realities. Something is wrong somewhere and that something has to be fixed quickly as lives of so many young one’s are at stake, mere meeting won’t deliver on ground results. Its time to act strictly now without any further delay.