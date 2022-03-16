Tata Centre Mumbai running Cancer Hospitals across country: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, March 16 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed the Lok Sabha that Tata Centre Mumbai is running a number of Cancer Hospitals across the country.

Pertinent to mention that Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai works under the aegis of the Department of Atomic Energy, the Minister Incharge of which is Dr Jitendra Singh.

In reply to a question, the Minister informed that Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai is a Grant-in-Aid Institution under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India having Cancer Centres in different parts of India. These include Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (MPMMMCC), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH & RC) at Sangrur, Punjab, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH & RC) at Mullanpur, Punjab, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH & RC) at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH & RC) at Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that Tata Memorial Centre provides treatment at the ratio of 40:60 and 60% is exclusively for General category patients which is free or highly subsidised treatment to poor patients with cancer.

Department of Atomic Energy and Tata Memorial Centre, with assistance from Tata Trust, is setting up additional units at various locations as per the recommendations of 350th Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Minister’s reply also stated that Tata Memorial Centre has been providing services through National Cancer Grid which has more than 250 member centres all over India for the treatment of cancer. This includes collaboration with most regional cancer centres (which come under the MoHFW), many State and Central Government hospitals as well as private hospitals all over India. In addition, Tata Memorial Centre has provided technical support to several Governments in establishing or developing cancer centres in their respective states.

In reply to another question, Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that National Science Day (NSD) 2022 was celebrated on the theme, “Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future” at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan on 28 Feb 2022. The theme of NSD 2022 was chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation and awareness of various scientific issues related to a sustainable future. The NSD Theme lecture was delivered by Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR-IGIB, Delhi.

Awards were given on the National Science Day to individuals/ institutions for their work related to S&T Communication & Popularization, and Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (AWSAR) Awards. National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) of DST is the nodal agency to support, catalyse and coordinate celebration of the NSD throughout the country, particularly in scientific institutions & research laboratories. Various programmes were supported countrywide by giving grants to State S&T Councils & Departments for organisation of lectures, quizzes, open houses, in hybrid mode, etc. towards commemoration of NSD.