Tashi Rabstan appointed as Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority

JAMMU, Nov 21: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has been appointed as Executive Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs department here today.

Justice Tashi Rabstan was born in an agriculturist family of Varsudopa on 10th April 1963 in Village SKURBUCHAN, Leh district, Ladakh. He did his graduation and LLB from University of Jammu and was enrolled as an Advocate on 6th March 1990 in Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir and started practicing in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and various other High Courts in Arbitration, Constitution, Service, Election, Civil and Criminal matters.

He was experienced in researching intent of laws and judicial decisions and apply law to clients’ circumstances and remained as Standing Counsel for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh from 1997 till 2005. He was appointed as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, for Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jammu Wing, in September, 1998 and continued till elevation. He also remained as panel counsel for Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi from April, 2008 till 31st December 2011. Justice Tashi was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and took oath of office on 8th March, 2013. He was appointed as permanent Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on 16.05.2014.

Justice Tashi has the distinction of being the first person from UT of Ladakh to be appointed as Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He has, earlier, served as Chairman of J&K High Court Legal Services Committee and also as Executive Chairman of Ladakh Legal Services Authority.