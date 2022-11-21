India can use G20 presidency to engage Pakistan on Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Jammu, Nov 21: As India assumes the G20 presidency for a year from next month, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the country can use this opportunity to engage Pakistan to address Kashmir issue and also help the world end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he was tired of advocating dialogue with Pakistan to be dubbed as “anti-national”.

“I am happy that we (India) are assuming the presidency of G20 and I hope that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will be successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war that had badly hit the economy of the world,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said it would be better for the global population if India is able to defuse the crisis.

“Secondly, we have a problem with our neighbouring country (Pakistan over Kashmir). There can be a possibility to seek a solution (to the issue) to end our hardships,” Abdullah said.

India will assume the G20 presidency for a year on December 1 and chair over 200 meetings that aim to secure global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G-20 countries represent more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of the world’s population.

Asked whether he favours dialogue with Pakistan, the National Conference leader said, “When I bat for dialogue with Pakistan, Home Minister says that they will talk to children (of J&K) but not Pakistan.”

“Our fight is with them (Pakistan) and not with our children…now I am tired of asking for dialogue with Pakistan as they dub me as anti-national (for my statements),” he said, adding one day “they (central government) have to hold talks (with Pakistan) but how it is going to happen, I do not know”.

On increase in radicalization which is evident with the daily arrest of hybrid terrorists in Kashmir by security agencies, Abdullah said “there is nothing like radicalization…we are fighting a low intensity war and there is no other way”.

Abdullah, who is also an MP, said the National Conference does not know when the Assembly elections are going to take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is the decision of the government and the Election Commission when they are going to hold the assembly elections in J&K. It is my responsibility to come here, meet the public to know their problems and highlight their issues in the Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM) said on Monday.

The Jammu-based umbrella organisation of nearly a dozen mainstream parties and social organisations called on Abdullah at his residence here and discussed the need to further strengthen coordination among opposition parties to defeat the designs of ”communal and divisive forces”, a spokesperson said.

The delegation included leaders of the Congress, the CPM, PDP, IDP and CPI. According to the spokesperson, Abdullah was in agreement with the delegation that opposition parties should mount a more united and coordinated campaign against attempts to create political and social divisions in society and assured that he would work towards strengthening broader unity to ”defeat BJP and its sister concerns”.

The APUM leaders suggested that a joint convention of major opposition parties be held in the near future to send a strong message of opposition unity to which the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister responded positively, the spokesperson said. The discussions went on for about an hour. (Agencies)