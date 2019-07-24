Taron Egerton ‘proud’ of Richard Madden’s MCU debut

LOS ANGELES, July 23: Taron Egerton is excited about his “Rocketman” co-star Richard Madden booking a gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying it is a “proud” moment.

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 over the weekend, Madden was officially announced to have joined MCU’s “The Eternals” as one of the 35,000-year-old aliens, along with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

“This was the moment we found out my mate had superpowers. Proud. Love you mate. @maddenrichard,” wrote Egerton in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Egerton starred as music icon Elton John in the biopic, directed by Dexter Fletcher, and Madden played his long-term manager and lover John Reid. (PTI)