Tarkhan, Gupta take cognisance of damaged manhole covers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Senior BJP leader and Councillor of Channi Himmat Ward number 51, Rajkumar Tarkhan along with BJP State IT Head J&K, Ishant Gupta took cognisance of the damaged manhole covers and grating in lane adjoining Sector-3 in Channi Himmat and contacted the concerned officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

The officials, including Joint Commissioner (Works), Rajesh Sumbria and Executive Engineer, Lokesh Gupta visited the spot to assess the ground situation.

Tarkhan said that the damaged manhole covers and grating had become a life-threatening hazard for the public, causing grave concern among the local residents.

He apprised Joint Commissioner, Rajesh Sumbria of the critical need for immediate action.

The BJP leaders demanded prompt resolution of the issue for public safety and said that any delay in addressing the same may have serious consequences.

Rajesh Sumbria, Joint Commissioner (Works) assured that necessary action would be taken on priority basis in this regard.