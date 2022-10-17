Targeted killing

At the behest of forces from across the border, some enemies of peace and principle of live and let live – in a free, liberal and democratic set up continue to target innocents intermittently in the Kashmir valley. The recent gruesome cold blooded killing of a son of the soil, a Kashmiri Pandit in Choudhry Gund Shopian is yet another instance of how and in which rabid manner militants – the agents of the epicentre of terrorism in the world- Pakistan, do act. One more poor family of an innocent Kashmiri is devastated, two children orphaned and one more widowed are the objectives ”earned” by the killers with this brutal but cowardly executed murder . The question hardly needs to be answered as for which reasons and for fulfilling which objectives such killings , selected and chosen, are executed by militants. Those perhaps are not known to them even, so much are the levels of mental bankruptcy and fanaticism percolated deep in their minds, indoctrination injected in them to such levels.

Executing such heinous and unimaginably sinful acts at the behest and sponsoring of a country which is earning notoriety internationally on one or the other ground for being a “dangerous country” besides being the only one with a state policy of shielding, protecting and promoting terrorists and rolling out of more and more of them in this civilized world , must be met with more resistance from one and sundry. While such senseless and diabolical act of shedding human blood is widely condemned by one and all , the fact at the same time is that petty politics of trading blame games is not strengthening anyone’s hands but those of the militants and their mentors only. Again, the stark fact cannot be ignored that the spine of Pakistan sponsored militancy in the otherwise peaceful Kashmir is fractured in the middle though yet needs to be broken fully apart.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir is on the track of development of all hues compared to utter poverty, hunger, unemployment , backwardness, state repression , no democratic rights and suppression of dissent of every type on the other side occupied by Pakistan known as PoK. Peace, progress and prosperity of the people being antidote to the manoeuvrings of these killers and murderers are pursuing an unachievable and totally unattainable dirty objective hence wanting to disturb the fast establishing equilibrium of peace and normalcy in Kashmir. Not only in Kashmir, organised terror attacks in Jammu division , dropping of arms from Drones and attempting infiltration are attempts to widen their tentacles of militancy and creating disturbances but each time their nefarious acts are utterly failing and getting nipped.

However, the last rites of a tearful cremation of Pandit Pooran Krishen Bhat were performed by hundreds of people who indignantly raised anti Pakistan slogans. That depicted the mood and the reaction of the people and the same is true of the people by and large in Kashmir as well and that is defeat and rejection , ab-initio, of the inhuman acts which that country gets executed through its agent killers in Jammu and Kashmir whether over ground, underground or ” in the ground” whatever the case. The UT machinery at the same time must take a review of its current anti terror operations and see where such loopholes exist and where more stringent steps needed to be taken to eliminate this four decades old nuisance , lock stock and barrel, and root out this new scourge of “Hybrid Militancy” from Jammu and Kashmir.