For every section of the society it is imperative in the democratic set up to have some arrangement in place as welfare measures for it either supported by statutory obligations or even in absence thereof. India is a welfare state and has a support providing mechanism for its citizens through subsidies, pensions, medical schemes, ex-gratia etc. The fraternity of Advocates , an important part of our society, therefore, have been genuinely demanding and aspiring for certain welfare measures for them in this part of the country as well.

In this connection, it is quite heartening that the UT Government has taken a historical step by having agreed to in principle to provide the due relief to the lawyers community under the Advocates Welfare Fund Act. In respect of implementation of the measures, practical steps are being taken. These include establishing of Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee with members on it besides Government officers, two advocates nominated by the High Court and one Government Pleader nominated by the Government. Modalities of payment of ex-gratia in case of a serious ailment, compensating on cessation of practice and even in case of death of a member to legal heirs/ dependents etc are therefore, to be worked out so that the Welfare Fund Trustee Committee starts functioning as early as possible.