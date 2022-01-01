Taliban stops Pakistan from building fence

Kabul, Jan 1: Taliban affiliates in Afghanistan prevented the Pakistani military from erecting a barbed wire fence and outpost near the Afghan-Pakistan border.

The local affiliates in Nimroz province said they stopped the Pakistanis, The Khaama News Agency reported on Friday.

The Pakistani forces reportedly wanted to build the outpost in Chahar Burjak district.

Witness said the Pakistani military exceeded up to 15 km into Afghanistan territory. No official from either country commented on the incident.

This comes over a week after the Taliban-appointed Head of the General Directorate of Intelligence cut the barbed wire of Pakistani forces in Nangarhar province and threatened them not to repeat the exercise.

The 2,400 km of Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a matter of conflict between the two countries.

(UNI)