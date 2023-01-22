Take all measures to finish militancy in Jammu region: LG to police officials

Security situation reviewed at 6-hr long high-level meet

*Sinha takes feedback on tasks assigned earlier

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 22: Close on the heels of terror strikes in Rajouri, Jammu and Poonch districts, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed security scenario in the Jammu region in six-hour long meeting with top brass of police and civil administration and Intelligence agencies here in which certain measures were discussed and tasks given to the officials to curb the militancy.

The meeting at Jammu Convention Centre started at 11 am and lasted till 5 pm during which issues other than security situation of the region also figured, official sources told the Excelsior.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal, DGP CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shakti Pathak, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Suleman Choudhary, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Sunil Gupta and DIG Rajouri-Poonch Haseeb Mughal besides Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all 10 districts of Jammu region attended the meeting.

DGP Dilbag Singh is in Delhi to attend DGPs conference.

While no official statement was issued by the Government on review meeting, sources said all security related issues figured at the meeting and series of measures were discussed to contain the militancy in the region.

“Focus remained on the border districts including Rajouri and Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC) and Jammu, Samba and Kathua on the International Border (IB) though all five other districts including Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi were also discussed as they too are sensitive from the militancy point of view,” sources said.

They said the Lieutenant Governor issued certain clear cut directions to police and Intelligence officials to take all possible measures to finish militancy in the Jammu region by launching drive against active militants and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and smash their networks wherever they exist.

“There can be no laxity on part of police and Intelligence agencies in dealing with the militancy across the region” he is reported to have said.

As per the sources, the Lieutenant Governor had chaired a similar meeting six months back and tasks given to the administration then were also reviewed, both on security and development fronts.

“More tasks were assigned to the administration including civil, police and Intelligence,” sources said.

Terror incidents at Rajouri, Jammu and Poonch figured in the meeting and police officials were reported to have given their detailed view on investigations and steps taken to neutralize the militants.

Seven civilians, two of them minors, were killed and over a dozen others were injured in terror strikes on January 1 and 2 at Dhangri village in Rajouri district.

Twin blasts rocked Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu district yesterday morning causing injuries to nine civilians. A mysterious blast also took place in the house of former MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram at Surankote in Poonch district on the intervening night of January 20 and 21. The same night another suspicious explosion took place at Bajalta in Nagrota wounding a police constable.

Sources said the senior police and Intelligence officials gave detailed feedback on the situation including number of active militants and OGWs in the Jammu region and steps being taken to neutralise them.

Police have also been maintaining very high alert in the areas located close to the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as there were reports of possible infiltration and drone activities ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Nakas all along the National Highways of Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar have been intensified.

Ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also figured in the meeting. The yatra is progressing smoothly, sources said.

They added that the Lieutenant Governor also took detailed review of development works in the Jammu region from the civil administration and called for meeting timelines of the ongoing works and projects.

As per the sources, various other issues pertaining to Jammu region were also discussed and the officers gave detailed feedback to the Lieutenant Governor on the situation.