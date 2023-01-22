BJP holds office bearers meeting, accuses Cong of dividing country in 1947

Resolution shows concern over security situation

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Jan 22: BJP while questioning the Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the party of India’s division in 1947 just for sake of power against the wishes of people of the country.

The party during its office bearers meeting at BJP headquarter this evening which preceded tomorrow’s State Executive meeting also presented the political resolution to be tabbed and passed in Executive meeting to be held at Kathua.

According to party sources, the political resolution while throwing detailed light on prevailing situation in J&K UT expressed serious concern over prevailing security situation especially in the light of increasing militant attacks in UT including recent militants strike in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, yesterday’s bomb blasts in Narwal area of Jammu and targeted attacks in Kashmir valley. Click here to watch video

Sources said the resolution, however, gave kudos to Army, para military forces and J&K Police in frustrating the designs of militants by combating terrorism in the UT and separatists with the result there has been a complete halt on incidents of stone pelting and daily strikes in Kashmir valley. It expressed the hope that security forces will chase the militants responsible for recent attacks and chase them upto finish.

The resolution also while making a reference to holding of G -20 Session in Kashmir valley termed it a great achievement of Narendra Modi Government. `”This is a great historical event to be held in J&K for the first time and BJP Government deserves all credit for the same”, sources added.

The issues of striking employees including daily wagers, Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat, Anganwadi and other category employees also formed the part of resolution and the party strongly advocated for settling their issues as has been the precedence. Besides, the issue of PM package and Reserved category employees has also figured in the resolution and party has stressed on settling their issue besides ensuring proper security to them, sources added.

The resolution was read by party chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi.

The party senior leaders including J&K Seh Prabhari, Ashish Sood asked party to be ready for elections without waiting for the time and date when they will be held. “You have to be ready for elections every time without waiting for the date to be announced by Election Commission of India,” he added.

“For victory in elections winning the booth is important,” Sood said, adding “If booth is won the election will be automatically won”. He stressed the party men to ensure the strengthening of booth Committees by paying special focus on those booths where the party’s position is not very strong.

The party leaders also highlighted the game changing development projects under construction in the UT and said this besides, employment generation will also boost the economy of the people.

In his presidential address, party J&K chief, Ravinder Raina took a dig at Congress party and its leadership for dividing the country in 1947 just for sake of power. He said late Congress leader Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru divided country to bring Congress to power and become Prime Minister himself. The Rahul Gandhi who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra owes an answer to nation, Raina added.

He while taking on the Congress said that Nehru insulted great leaders like Netaji Subash Chander Bose and gifted a big portion of J&K to Pakistan on plater. He asked why Nehru declared cease- fire with Pakistan in 1947 when Indian forces had chased the invaders and they were to vacate the entire land of J&K? The Congress should give answer to great historic blunders committed by the party, he added.

Rains said Rahul Gandhi should be thankful to late Shayama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder president of Jana Sangh who laid down his life to abolish permit system otherwise the Congress leader had to seek permit for entering J&K. The Congress was responsible for introducing Article 370 into Indian Constitution that gave separate Constitution and Flag to J&K thereby sowing the seeds of separatism in the erstwhile State, he added.

During the meeting, party general secretary, Ashok Koul assigned the duties to office bearers and asked them to fan out in different areas to take out policy programmes of Modi Government to people. He also apprised them of various programmes including vibrant border village programme.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, and former Minister, Sat Sharma besides incharge party cells informed the meeting about the working of Cells while Vibodh Gupta party general secretary, also highlighted party programmes.

BJYM president, Arun Prabhat Singh, ex MLA, Rajiv Sharma and incharge IT Cell, Ishant Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

BJYM president Arun Jamwal spoke on the various programmes conducted under programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

Former MLA Rajiv Sharma provided details on the ‘Lok Sabha’ Pravas by the senior party leaders.

IT Department Incharge Adv. Ishant Mahajan spoke on the importance and use of Information Technology in political system.

Anju Dogra conducted the meeting proceedings.

Earlier, the meeting commenced with the lighting of traditional lamp and recitation of Vande Matram and organizational song by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra. Meeting concluded with the recitation of the national anthem.