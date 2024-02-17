Taj Mahotsava to give glimpse of culture & art from Feb 17

LUCKNOW, Feb 16 : The much-awaited Taj Mahotsava set to be organised in Agra from February 17 will allow tourists to get a glimpse of the diverse art, culture and crafts of the country.

Over the past few years, Taj Mahotsav has been adding to the glory of Agra. The grand Mahotsav will showcase women empowerment in different ways.

A traditional attire race, bike rally, hot air balloon and kite festival will be organised during the Mahotsav. Along with this, the Yamuna Maha Aarti and flower exhibition will also attract tourists during the festival.

The Mahotsav is being organised on the theme of ‘Sanskriti and Samriddhi’. The traditional attire race was held on February 16 from Atal Udyan Selfie Point to Shilpgram, in which around 250 people participated.

Mushaira will be organised at Sur Sadan Sanjay Palace from 8 pm on February 17 in which famous poets like Waseem Barelvi, Mumtaz Naseem, and Altamash Abbas will perform. The artists from all corners of the country will showcase their crafts and artefacts.

Along with this the food enthusiasts will also get a chance to relish delicious dishes. Many famous and local artists from India and abroad will enthrall the people with their performances during cultural programs to make the evening pleasant.

On February 18, a hot air balloon and Yamuna Aarti will be organised. The Taj Agra Bike Rally will be organised on February 19. A glimpse of women’s empowerment will also be seen here. On February 18 and 19, a bird-watching event will be organised at Sur Sarovar till 7:30 a.m..

The tourists will get a chance to see various birds like Painted Stork, Indian Cormorant, Little Cormorant, and Red Naped Ibis etc. A kite festival will also be organised at Gyarah Seedhi Park on February 25 and 26 and a flower exhibition will take place at Taj View Garden on February 24 and 25.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the Taj Mahotsav organised in Agra provides a platform for Indian art, culture, and craftsmen. It promotes the country’s rich culture and art globally as well as domestically and enables employment generation. (UNI)