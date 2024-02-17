Ashwin enters 500-club

RAJKOT, Feb 16:

Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England — a feat which means a lot to the senior off-spinner after enduring a phase when he did know how to come out of the “dark tunnel” he had hit.

Ashwin also became only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker for India behind Kumble, who ended his career with 619 scalps.

The 37-year-old reached the milestone on day two of the ongoing Test. He needed just one wicket for the feat and that came in the way of opener Zak Crawley, who mis-timed a sweep which landed in the safe hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.(PTI)