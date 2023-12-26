Taiwan expands restrictions on exports of high-tech goods to Russia, Belarus

TAIPEI, Dec 26 : Taiwan has expanded restrictions on the export of high-technology goods to Russia and Belarus by 45 items, the island’s ministry of economic affairs announced on Tuesday.

“New 45 items of goods subject to classification under the HS [Harmonized System] Code were added to the export control list, which meets the requirements of the European Union, the United States and other friendly alliances, they expand the scope of export control restrictions on exports to Russia and Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement.

The restrictions are being imposed “to realise international cooperation and prevent the use of high-tech goods for military purposes,” the ministry added. (UNI)