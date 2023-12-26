UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Christmas with quirky ‘Home Alone’ skit

LONDON, Dec 26: Rishi Sunak marked the Christmas holidays with a quirky skit inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film ‘Home Alone’, posted on social media with the message “Merry Christmas from Downing Street” to highlight the British Prime Minister’s humorous side over the festive period.

The 43-year-old British Indian leader can be seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself: “Am I the only one here?”

On realising he is home alone, he celebrates by bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca Cola, famously Sunak’s favourite drink. He follows that up by eating a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 Christmas film ‘Elf’. Downing Street’s resident cat, Larry, is there to give him company before the telephone rings in the press office and he tells a certain “Harry” it’s a wrong number – believed to be a reference to Harry Cole, the ‘Sun’ newspaper’s political editor.

The short 72-second video, shared on X on Monday, has been likened by some to the 2003 Christmas film ‘Love Actually’ in which actor Hugh Grant, playing a British Prime Minister, does a funny dance through the empty corridors of 10 Downing Street.

Sunak also shared with the ‘Politico’ outlet that on Christmas Day he is in charge of cooking the traditional turkey roast dinner after watching fun films with daughters Krishna and Anoushka on Christmas Eve.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! And watch ‘The Snowman’ with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by ‘The Holiday’ on Christmas Day,” he told the news website.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty. The family are spending Christmas in their constituency home in Richmond, North Yorkshire. Ahead of the festive holiday period in the UK, which runs from the weekend until Tuesday, Sunak was seen shopping for boxes of mince pies, sweet Christmas treats, for key workers in Yorkshire.

“On my way home to Yorkshire, I got the opportunity to thank just a few of the amazing people who keep this country going. We’re so grateful for all the work that you do – this Christmas and always,” Sunak posted on X on Christmas Eve on Sunday.

In his official Christmas message, he urged people to focus on “the promise of a brighter future”.

“Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion. A time of hope and a promise of a better world. And today as we look ahead, let’s keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year,” he said.

He referred to this as a “magical time of the year” and thanked National Health Service (NHS) staff, police and the armed forces for “sacrificing their Christmases this year in the service of others”.

With a general election expected in 2024, Sunak will be hoping this isn’t his last Christmas message as British Prime Minister as the governing Conservatives lag behind the Opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer used his message to say the story of Jesus was a reminder that “in times of darkness and despair, hope, love and peace are always worth advocating for”.

Starmer said: “Throughout the Christmas period, we see the bonds of kinship rekindled as families and friends share in the joy, the hope and the optimism that Christmas provides.

“For Christians the world over, this is a time to rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ – God’s son. The birth of Jesus Christ brings light into our world and reminds us that in times of darkness and despair, hope, love and peace are always worth advocating for.

“Charity, humility and selflessness take centre stage in the Christmas story – and this season serves as a reminder that these qualities should be a guiding light for all of us.”

