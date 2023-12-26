Athletics C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 26: Samba District Athletics Championship was organised by Samba District Athletics Association under the aegis of J&K Amateur Athletics Association, J&K Sports Council & J&K Olympic Association in U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20, Open categories for both boys & girls. About 200 athletes of different schools and institutions of Samba district participated.

Gurucharan Singh, Senior Athletics Coach J&K sports council was the Chief Guest. The results of the championship were (Under 14 boys) 60M; 1st- Divyansh Singh, 600M; 1st Shantu Sharma, Long Jump,1st-Rudra Pratap, Kids Javelin- 1st-Rudhar Pratap.

(Under 14 girls) 60M; 1st Raksha Sharma, 600M- 1st- Ishani Sharma, Long jump- 1st -Shivani Devi. Kids Javelin; 1st Namara Malik. (Under 16 Boys) 60M; 1st Neelkamal, 600M; 1st Gautam Singh, Javelin Throw; 1st Jatin Charak; Shot Put- 1st Krishna Padha; Long jump 1st Amit Jhony. (Under 16 Girls) 60M; 1st Jhanvi Sharma. 600M- 1st Riya Sharma, Shotput- 1st Ridhima and Long jump; 1st Sanchi.