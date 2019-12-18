Tahira Kashyap opens up on life after cancer in audio show

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who is coming up with a audio show on her breast cancer fight, says it was hard to relive the journey again but it also gave her a perspective about how her family coped up while she was sick.

Last year, Tahira, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with “stage 0” breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure.

Tahira has now come on board for her show, “My Ex-Breast”, a 7-episode series on Audible Suno, where she talks about fighting cancer and its effect on her family.

“I had to relive all that I had gone through. Because the audio format is so intimate, once your pretence goes down, your honesty multiplies,” Tahira said.

The writer said the show gave her an opportunity to ask husband and brother-in-law Aparshakti about how they dealt with the situation.

"There was a shift, the perspective had changed. All this while people have been asking me 'How are you feeling?' but for a change, I was asking how did it feel like a husband because I haven't asked him this before.