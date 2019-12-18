Green tea plant compound may help fight TB: Study

SINGAPORE: A natural antioxidant found in the green tea plant could potentially help fight tuberculosis, one of the most deadly infectious diseases in the world, according to a study.

Scientists, including those from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, discovered that the compound, known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), can inhibit the growth of a tuberculosis-causing bacteria strain.

The EGCG does so by binding to an enzyme that provides biological energy for cellular activity.

The process results in a dip in the amount of energy the bacteria has for its cellular processes vital for growth and stability, such as cell wall formation.

The team also identified the exact sites on the enzyme at which the EGCG needs to bind in order to affect energy production in the bacterial cell.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, could pave the way for the creation of novel drugs to combat tuberculosis.