Taapsee Pannu on ‘Loop Lapeta’: Entered narration to say no, left saying yes to film

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu says she feels grateful to get an opportunity to work on “Loop Lapeta”.

The actor, who recently completed the shoot of the Aakash Bhatia-directed movie, said she initially planned to say no to the project but the narration ended with a quick “yes”.

“I ran behind some films and some have just thankfully fallen in my lap. This being the latter. I couldn’t be more grateful to these guys and the luck line in my palm. From entering the narration with the idea to say No, to leaving it with an immediate Yes,” Pannu wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself with producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg.

“Thanks to these gentlemen for hanging by a solid script and concept for years and being more sure of me being Savi than I wa. PS-I guess in the end an actor has to ‘run’ behind/for a good script,” the “Thappad” star added.

“Loop Lapeta” is the Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed German thriller “Run Lola Run”.

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

Billed as a new age thriller comedy, “Looop Lapeta” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for movies like “Mardaani”, “Chhichhore” and “Manto”.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment. (AGENCIES)