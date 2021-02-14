73 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in a day in J-K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of infection reported to 1,25,341, while two fresh deaths were reported in a day, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded 37 new cases and Jammu 14. Ten districts did not report any fresh case, while eight others had new cases in single digits.

The Union Territory now has 622 active cases, while 1,22,768 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Two fresh deaths linked to COVID-19 — one each in Jammu and Kashmir — took the death toll in the Union Territory to 1,951. (AGENCIES)