Syed Basharat Bukhari Quits from NC; Conveys Decision to Party Prez

Thanks Omar Abdullah for His ‘Love’

SRINAGAR: Senior National Conference leader and former Law Minister Syed Basharat

Bukhari has disassociated himself from the party on Friday.

Bukhari has conveyed his decision through a hand written communiqué (letter) to Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and urged him to acknowledge the “expression” – of opting out from the party.

“Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party (J&K National Conference) from this day 12th of March 2021, Friday onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige” the letter states.

Meanwhile in a separate letter to Party’s Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Basharat Bukhari while referring to his decision of disassociating from the party, expressed his gratitude for his (Omar’s) love and affection towards him during his brief stint as party member.

The former legislator has termed the journey of two years, two months and 21 days with JKNC, as an interesting journey.

Wishing Omar Abdullah good luck, Bukhari expressed hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall get benefited from his intellect and politico-administrative experiences.

“Although 2 years, 2 months and 21 days is less a time to be mentioned, that too when major portion (One year and three months) of it got consumed under detention (House arrest) and three months in post Covid complicacies and ailments, however it indeed was an interesting journey and a learning process as well. Thank you So much”, Bukhari wrote.

“I wish you good luck and hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir

shall get benefited from/through your intellect and politico administrative experiences’’, the lawmaker wrote further.