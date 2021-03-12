Schools in Punjab closed, night curfew imposed in 8 districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government imposed night curfew in four more districts on Friday and closed all schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the State, officials said.

In total, the night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts — Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The Department of School Education has declared “preparatory leaves” for all classes in Government and private schools, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said. (AGENCIES)