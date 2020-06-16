Swift completes 15 years with sale of over 22 lakh units: Maruti

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its premium hatchback Swift has completed 15 years in the market with sales of over 22 lakh units till date.

Launched in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India and has created a glorious legacy, MSI said in a statement.

With more than 22 lakh customers, the model has been the number one premium hatchback for 14 years, it added.

The third generation Swift has garnered close to 30 per cent market share and also captured the top position in the premium hatchback segment in 2019-20, MSI said.

“Brand Swift was the first model that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. More than a car, it was a refreshing new thought process. It was designed to be bold and aggressive, and at the same time be reliable and economical,” MSI Executive Director(Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

It had features offered in a large car, contemporary, yet functional appealing to a younger audience, he added.

“With a European touch and feel, the hatchback also embodies the sturdiness to handle Indian road conditions,” Srivastava noted. (agencies)