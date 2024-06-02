Sweltering heat triggers 15 pc rise in India’s power consumption to 156.31 billion units in May

New Delhi, Jun 2: India’s power consumption rose nearly 15 per cent to 156.31 billion units (BU) in May as compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to scorching heat in the country which forced excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

In May 2023, the power consumption stood at 136.50 BU, government data showed.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to an all- time high of 250.07 GW in May 2024 against 221.42 GW in the year-ago month. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Last month, the power ministry had projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW during this summer.

Experts said the increase in power consumption as well as growth in demand was mainly due to high mercury levels in May which forced people to excessively use cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

The demand for power as well as consumption will continue to be steady during this summer, they said. The data showed that the peak supply was 245.41 GW on Saturday, June 1.

The peak power demand was recorded at 224.10 GW in entire June 2023. Experts said the level of peak supply on first day of this month clearly indicates that power consumption as well as demand would be robust in June as well. (PTI)