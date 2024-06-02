Preity Zinta wraps shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’: Incredible experience

MUMBAI, June 2: Actor Preity Zinta says she has completed filming for her upcoming movie “Lahore 1947”, describing it as the “toughest film” of her career.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama is produced by Aamir Khan through Aamir Khan Productions.

Zinta, who stars alongside Sunny Deol in “Lahore 1947”, shared a video montage of the pictures from the film set, on Instagram on Saturday.

“It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience.

“I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on,” the 49-year-old captioned her post.

She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, including co-star Shabana Azmi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and music composer AR Rahman.

“Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabana ji, Santosh Sivan and AR Rahman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always,” Zinta added.

“Lahore 1947” reunites the actor with Deol, with whom she has previously worked on “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”, “Farz” and “Bhaiaji Superhit”. (PTI)