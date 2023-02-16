Swara Bhasker ties knot with Fahad Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she has tied the knot with political activist and State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of Samajwadi Party, Maharashtra, Fahad Ahmed.

Swara took to the social media and shared a montage video, showcasing moments from their journey as friends to newly weds. The couple had registered their marriage in court on January 6, 2023.

Along with the video, Swara wrote, ?Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!?

Replying on Swara’s post, Fahad said, ?I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara?.

The social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She will be next seen in ‘Mrs Falani’. (UNI)