Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 13: Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giri Ji Maharaj, who is also a member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He was accompanied by Swami Harish Chander Puri.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General, Border Roads Organisation today called on Lieutenant Governor.

The DG discussed with the Lt Governor various ongoing projects in J&K under Border Roads Organisation.