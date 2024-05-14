Omar asks people to reject forces which brought BJP to Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 13: National Conference (NC) vice president and party candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency Omar Abdullah today asked people to send those voices to the Parliament who will represent Kashmir and its people there and reject those forces which brought BJP to Valley.

Addressing people in different areas of Baramulla district, Omar said, “The people here must send their candidates to represent them in the Parliament who will raise their voice against the decisions of 5th August 2019 and for the restoration of the rights taken away from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not the candidate who will get yes from BJP and just a passport.”

During the day-long road show, Omar Abdullah visited dozens of areas including Dalina, Gatiar, Seri Chowk, Khanpura, Haven, Chandosa and addressed workers’ conventions, public gatherings, road shows and rallies. During this time, people and party workers warmly welcomed him and accompanied him in rallies and processions. Omar Abdullah also visited Astan-e-Alia Hazrat Syed Janbaz Wali Qadri.

Criticizing PDP and PC, Omar said that these are the two parties that brought BJP here in 2015 by giving support and made this historic state miserable. “Today, everything has been taken away from us, our identity has been taken away, our dignity has been taken away, our constitution has been taken away, our flag has been taken away, all this is because of these two parties. These two parties sought votes against the BJP here, but later they went and sat in the lap of the same BJP,” he said.

He said that today our lands are being taken away. “Today the jobs of our children are being given to the candidates of foreign states and our youth are stumbling from door to door and hundreds of our youth are locked up in outside jails. These two parties are directly responsible for the current worst situation,” Omar added.

He was accompanied by party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, party leaders Javed Baig, Ghulam Hasan Rahi, Advocate Shahid Ali, Advocate Niloofar Masood and other party functionaries.