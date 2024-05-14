Central, UT Govts plunged J&K into miseries: Mian Altaf

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 13: The BJP Government at the Centre/UT has failed in every sphere, plunging the people of this sensitive region into an ocean of miseries. The height of mis-governance can be well gauged from the fact that today the people of J&K are craving even for the basic amenities and facilities essential for their very survival.

This was stated by Mian Altaf Ahmed, NC Lok Sabha candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency and former minister while addressing a series of workers meeting in Budhal and Khandi areas of Rajouri district.

Altaf lamented that the present government has dejectedly failed to address political and developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that lack of direction and political will have compounded miseries of people of J&K. He said Center/ UT Government rather than engaging with aggrieved people with an aim to address their issues, had chosen to tread a path of isolation, arrogance and confrontation contradicting the promises made to the people of J&K.

The NC leader emphasized that the Center/UT has neglected the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving them devoid of basic amenities, employment opportunities, and struggling against inflation and poverty. The lack of attention to these vital issues has exacerbated the challenges faced by the people living in these regions.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial president said that the party’s legacy of steering Jammu and Kashmir towards progress and unity has been unwavering since its inception. Today, as we navigate the complex landscape of Jammu and Kashmir’s future, the representation of three NC MPs stands poised to reshape the destiny of our region. With a steadfast dedication to progress and the well-being of all inhabitants, the National Conference continues to chart a course towards prosperity and stability, he added.

Senior leaders Abdul Ghani Malik and Ch Liaqat urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the National Conference by supporting Mian Altaf Ahmed from Anantnag – Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency.

Among those who were present include Vijay Lochan Chairman JKNC SC Cell, Yashu Vardhan Singh additional spokesperson, Rakesh Singh, Mohd Shafi, Vikar Bhaji and others.