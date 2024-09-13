Sustainable Development Of Tourist Destinations Our Priority: CS Atal Dulloo

Chairs valedictory meet with World Bank Team on 4-day visit to JK

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today held a wrap-up meeting with the World Bank team to discuss the way forward for development of new Tourist destinations in J&K and for promotion of Handicrafts sector here.

The World Bank Team while concluding their 4-day visit put forth various suggestions regarding the interventions required for the new projects. World Bank Team gave an account of their observations after having visited several Tourist places and Handicrafts units during their brief stay in Kashmir.

It was agreed that the World Bank shall primarily provide its support as a Knowledge Partner for development of new Tourist Destinations and promotion of Handicrafts Sector.

The need for project funding was also discussed and the demand for extension in the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) by one more year was also put forth to the visiting World Bank Team.

Chief Secretary in his remarks stated that the Government’s focus would be to ensure sustainable development of all Tourist Destinations so as to boost the Tourism sector’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said that while Tourism has potential to contribute immensely to the J&K economy, the Government shall also devise a strategy to conserve the ecology of tourist places by ensuring planned development in sync with the natural surroundings. He said that Tourism Development Authorities would need to be strengthened so that these drive development of Tourist locations.

Chief Secretary thanked the World Bank Team for their visit to provide technical advice for development of new Tourist destinations and promotion of handicrafts for which World Bank would play significant role as a Knowledge Partner.

The World Bank team while summing up the visit gave details of their visit reiterating its strong commitment to sustainability and to support the J&K Government in their new projects aimed at better management of Tourist locations.

The team emphasized to have overall strategic vision for development of tourism and to develop Tourism Destination Spatial Plans for organized development. Among other issues discussed, the team also stressed on working on sustainable indictors with regard to putting in place facilities for better upkeep of tourist resorts.

The need for involvement of private sector for making investment in setting up tourism facilities, Government’s facilitation of businesses by speeding up paperwork & clearances and the need to develop clean-green brand were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the World Bank, Ministry of Tourism Government of India; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Director Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu; MD, JKTDC; Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir and other senior officers.