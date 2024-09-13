Congress In Dilemma Whether To Support Or Oppose Art 370: Dr Jitendra

SRINAGAR, September 13 : Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that Congress is in a dilemma in J&K Assembly Elections whether to support or oppose Article 370. They are supporting the abrogation in Jammu, opposing the same in Kashmir, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing ‘DD Conclave” organised by Doordarshan News here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the congress party should be clear in its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 as this was the most misused constitutional provision that gave nothing to the people of Jammu & Kashmir but its revival is still manufactured by certain political parties in the Assembly elections for their vested interests. Article 370 is gone and gone forever, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, these Assembly Elections are important in many respects as many segments of J&K population would be able to vote for the first time like the people of Valmiki Samaj & West Pakistan Refugees. Their political representation is witness to the fact that under PM Modi, every citizen of this country must be brought into the political mainstream without any discrimination, Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed.

On the Assembly Elections in J&K, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the 8% mandate to the previous political representatives is gone, now the election contest has become stronger in J&K as people come out in large numbers to elect their representatives that was seen in the recently held parliamentary elections.

On the Self-Rule of PDP and Autonomy of JKNC, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Self-Rule of PDP was nothing but was a ‘self’ of the PDP family and Autonomy of JKNC was to make a single family autonomous and sovereign so that their vested interests are met at the cost of J&K.

On the meeting of Rahul Gandhi & US Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, since Congress has lost its relevance in India, now this party is going abroad to harm the image of India but the mature statesmanship of BJP won’t let this happen as for us the Country comes first and the Party last.