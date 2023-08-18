Suspend Sarore Toll Plaza till NH is restored: Gaurav urges LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Former general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu, Gaurav Gupta has called for the immediate suspension of the Toll Plaza at Sarore in light of the recent damage to Tarnah Bridge on the National Highway in Samba district.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club today, Gaurav Gupta said that the Tarnah Bridge, situated between Dyala Chak and Chadwal in Samba district, was collapsed on July 19, 2023 due to incessant rains and flash floods, leading to disrupting vital transportation routes.

Gupta emphasized that commuters are currently enduring significant hardships due to the diversion onto an alternate road, which is notably narrow. The rerouting of traffic has resulted in congestion and extended travel times, particularly as the entire traffic load has been redirected to border roads.

He drew attention to a similar incident in Himachal Pradesh, where extensive damage has been inflicted upon National Highway Number 5 between Solan and Parwanoo due to heavy rainfall. He mentioned that the District Magistrate cum Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Solan took decisive measures by invoking Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the DDMA and suspended the operation of Sanwara Toll Plaza until the National Highway is fully restored.

Gupta called upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene promptly and grant relief to the populace by suspending the Sarore Toll Plaza immediately to mitigate the hardships faced by the public until the restoration of the national highway.