ADGP flags off first batch of Buddha Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, flagged off the first batch of 1338 pilgrims of the Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra here from Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar today.

The pilgrims, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’, left the base camp in a fleet of 29 vehicles.

The first batch was comprised of 911 male, 407 female, and 20 children.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other sister agencies, have made elaborate security arrangements for the pilgrimage. ADGP Mukesh Singh has advocated for coordination among all security agencies for a smooth and incident-free yatra.

“Ensure that proper coordination is maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic, and Security Wings in their respective districts and areas of responsibility, including ROP, for a smooth and incident-free Buddha Amar Nath Yatra,” Singh said in view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of Jammu Zone.

Surrounded by Loran Valley, Baba Buddha Amarnath is situated in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and is 290 km from Jammu. It is located 4600 feet above sea level alongside the river Pulasti.

As per the belief, the yatra of Baba Amarnath is believed to be incomplete without visiting Baba Buddha Amarnath.

Moreover, at the flagging off ceremony, Vinayak Rao Deshpande, Central general secretary, VHP, Mukesh Khanderkar, North India general secretary, VHP, Neeraj Dhanoria , national convener, VHP Rajesh Gupta, Working President, Vishav Hindu Parishad, J&K, Kartik Sudan, State convener, Bajrang Dal, Sudershan Khajuria general secretary Baba Amarnath Buddha Amarnath Yatri Niyas were among those present.

The annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra is organised by Baba Amarnath Buddha Amarnath Yatri Niyas (BABAYN).

The inaugural function was held yesterday evening in Abhinav Theatre in which all senior leaders of VHP, BD and BABAYN were present.

Meanwhile State vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, flagged off the Yatra from Akhnoor. He made a fervent call for the augmentation of religious tourism in the Jammu region. Sharma emphasized the imperative of facilitating religious tourism as an essential catalyst for growth and harmony.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage connecting various religious destinations, has witnessed a remarkable influx of visitors from across India. Sharma expressed his conviction that a substantial upliftment in religious tourism is indispensable to harness the region’s spiritual, cultural, and economic potential.

“In recent times, we have seen an impressive surge in the number of devotees flocking to the holy sites in the Jammu region,” noted Sharma. “It is our duty to ensure that these sacred destinations are accessible and well-equipped to accommodate the growing footfall of pilgrims.”

Commending the efforts of the LG (Lieutenant Governor) administration in ensuring the tranquility and success of the Amarnath Yatra, Sharma underscored the vital role that religious tourism plays in fostering communal harmony and interfaith understanding.

The first batch of 1338 pilgrims after its arrival at Rajouri was greeted by Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal. On the occasion Swami Vishwatma Nand Saraswati Ji Mahraj was also present. Among others DIG Rajouri Poonch Range, Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh, ASP, ADC, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, ASP, Vivek Shekhar, ACR Imran Rashid Kataria and SHO Aijaz Wani.