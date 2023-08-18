Forest Deptt organises Passing out Parade for trainees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department today organised the Passing out Parade for the trainees of 23rd Kashmir Foresters Training Course (KFTC) and 59th Forest Guards Training Course (FGTC), at Forest Guards Training School, Doomi , Akhnoor, here.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Roshan Jaggi; Director JKFRI & Chief Conservator of Forests, BM Sharma; Conservator of Forests, Working Plan Circle, Tawheed Ahmad Deva and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The programme commenced with wreath laying at Forest Martyrs’ Memorial and plantation ceremony by Principal Secretary followed by Passing out Parade by the trainees of 23rd KFTC, 59th (FGTC), contingent of Forest Protection Force and the Brass band of CRPF.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary remarked that it is the priority of Government to protect forest land against encroachments and ensure protection and preservation of the forest resources of UT of J&K. He added that the infrastructure for forest officials working as frontline staff shall be upgraded so that these officials could perform their duties effectively.

He emphasized the trainees to focus on preventing encroachment and its eviction, guarding the territory of forests, use of technology in forestry, participatory management of forests for future generations and exhorted them to dedicate themselves towards protection of green gold of Jammu & Kashmir.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests spoke on the specific role of foresters in protection of forests and in afforestation being undertaken by the department in various schemes.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary conferred awards to the best performing trainees of 23rd KFTC.

In academics, Sheikh Naveed (Forester) of Special Forest Division Tangmarg, secured first position, Yasser Perwaiz (Forester) of Rajouri Forest Division secured second position and Muzamil Afzal Wani (Forester) of Shopian Forest Division secured third position. In the Endurance Run, Naseer Ahmad Darzi (Forester) of Planning & Publicity Division Srinagar secured first place, Charanjeet Sharma (Block Manager) of Extraction Division Jammu secured second place and Mohammad Shafi Kawa (Forester) of Kamraj Forest Division secured third place.

Apart from these, Adil Hussain Rather (Forester) of Anantnag Forest Division and Tawseef Muzafur Rather (Forester) of Bandipora Forest Division were declared as Best Silviculturists jointly and Sheikh Shakir Iqbal (Forester) of Kishtwar Forest Division as all round Best trainee.

The Principal Secretary also conferred awards to the best performing trainees of 59th FGTC.

In academics, Mohammad Dillawar (Forest Guard) of Billawar Forest Division secured first position, Bipen Lal (Forest Guard) of Kishtwar Forest Division secured second position and Rajeshwar Singh (Forest Guard) of Jammu Forest Division secured third position.

In the Endurance Run, Pardeep Kumar (Forest Guard) of Rajouri Forest Division secured first place, Kulbir Singh (Forest Guard) of Kishtwar Forest Division secured second place and Bipen Lal (Forest Guard) of Kishtwar Forest Division secured third place.

Apart from these, Bipen Lal (Forest Guard) of Kishtwar Forest Division was declared as Best Silviculturists and Mohammad Dillawar (Forest Guard) of Billawar Forest Division as All Round Best trainee.