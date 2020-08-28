Sushant case: Press Council asks media not to carry out its own ‘parallel trial’

NEW DELHI: Taking strong objection to the coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case by many media outlets, the Press Council of India on Friday said the media should adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct in covering cases under investigation and is advised not to carry out its own “parallel trial”.

The media should not narrate the story in a manner so as to induce the general public to believe in the complicity of the person indicted, the Press Council of India (PCI) said in its advisory.

The Council said it has noted with “distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a film actor by many media outlets is in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct” and, therefore, advises the media to adhere to the norms framed by it. (AGENCIES)