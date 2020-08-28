SC upholds UGC guidelines; says no State, University can promote students without final exams

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the UGC directives to Universities and Colleges to hold final year exams by September 30, was well within its domain and said that performance in such examination are “reflection of competence of the students”.

The top court held that the State and University cannot promote the students in the final year/terminal semester without holding final year/terminal examination.

It said the differentiation made in the revised UGC Guidelines to hold final or terminal semester examination and to give option for earlier years/intermediate semester for not holding the examination has a rational basis and cannot be termed as discrimination between the students. (AGENCIES)