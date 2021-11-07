Surge in dengue cases

Against expectations of getting somewhat subdued on account of the onset of a dry weather, a surge in cases with dengue infections in Jammu region particularly in Jammu district cannot be taken any lightly but should be a cause of concern. Kathua and Samba following in number of reported cases means that the mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus are concentrated in these areas and if not killed and prevented from breeding, danger of spread of other dreaded diseases besides dengue, like Zika and Chikungunya viral fever cannot be completely ruled out. Reports about other areas in the region in respect of the incidence of dengue cases not having been received cannot altogether be taken lightly and, therefore, preventive measures need to be taken at war footing lest the cases keep on increasing. General awareness about Dengue, it is presumed, is not satisfactory in that even if this disease is not contagious but still a person suffering from dengue fever and thus infected can spread the virus in case non dengue mosquitoes bite him and get the virus. Hence safety lies only in preventing the bite, for which preventing breeding of this type of mosquito is absolutely necessary. Reports that the concerned authorities have taken due notice of the menace and have arranged for necessary steps to be taken to contain the spread though as of now cannot be commented upon except that it is to be ensured that more of areas were brought under the vector control activities to make sure that incidences of spread of the virus were effectively controlled. It is a matter of relief that proper arrangements in hospitals are reported to having been made for treatment of the patients suffering from the dengue virus. Earmarking as many as 155 beds exclusively for patients at GMC Jammu is a major step towards effectively meeting the challenge in respect of the area of treatment. The horrifying scenario of two waves, one after the other in respect of COVID-19 pandemic is still fresh in minds and the medical personnel having got some respite on account of the pandemic having been brought under control to a great extent but the new challenge – that of dengue virus fever and associated complications having surfaced is yet again a challenge for medical professionals and other personnel, though not on a scale that would require massive preparedness and infrastructure . Much, however, depends on how various concerned agencies in tandem dealt with the emerged problem and how in one ward after the other, measures like thermal fogging etc were effectively and routinely undertaken. At the same time, public participation in the drive to get rid of the Dengue carrying mosquito is a must about which there could be no two opinions. Important to know that there was no vaccination available for Dengue disease anywhere in the world, it was therefore, important that no space, no breeding place anywhere near human habitations was provided for this mosquito to emerge and multiply. Though medical opinion would prevail in respect of boosting immunity to face this virus, in common parlance, taking citrus foods rich in Vitamin C could help in building strong immunity. Vitamin C is believed to be helping in accelerating replenishment of the circulation of platelets in Dengue fever. However, prevention is the best policy and the attitude which must be given a fair chance to operate fairly to get this menace of dengue controlled.