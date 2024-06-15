Sunscreen | The Shield Against Sun’s Wrath

Dr Cheena Langer

Sunscreen, the unsung hero of skincare, is a formidable barrier against the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. From preventing sunburns to reducing the risk of skin cancer, its importance in our daily routine cannot be overstated. Let’s delve deeper into the world of sunscreen, exploring its significance, composition, and tips for effective usage.

Importance:

The sun emits electromagnetic radiations of different wavelengths. Out of various wavelengths, mainly ultraviolet rays, visible light, and infrared radiations penetrate the skin and cause different effects. Ultraviolet radiations consist of UVC, UVB & UVA rays. UVC rays are filtered off by different layers of the atmosphere. UVB rays are responsible for sunburns, while UVA rays cause premature aging and skin cancers. Visible rays more so blue light is responsible for causing hyperpigmentation in Indian skin. Infrared radiation does lead to photoaging, aging, and skin cancers. Sunscreen acts as a shield, either absorbing or reflecting these harmful rays and thus safeguarding the skin.

Composition:

Sunscreens typically contain active ingredients that protect against UV radiation. These ingredients fall into two categories: chemical and physical (mineral) filters. Chemical filters, such as oxybenzone and avobenzone, work by absorbing UV radiation and converting it into heat. These are again of three types UVA filters, UVB filters, and hybrid filters which protect you against both UVA & UVB rays. On the other hand, physical filters, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, create a physical barrier that reflects UV rays away from the skin.

Right Sunscreen:

To choose the right sunscreen we need to consider different factors such as skin type, activity level, and sun exposure duration. Oily or acne-prone skin needs a gel or water-based sunscreen whereas dry skin type needs a cream or lotion-based sunscreen. Individuals with sensitive skin may opt for mineral sunscreens, as such sunscreens are less likely to irritate. Moreover, water-resistant formulas are recommended for activities involving water sports or heavy perspiration, ensuring prolonged protection.

How to apply:

The efficacy of sunscreen hinges on proper application. Sunscreen should be applied generously, following teaspoon formula, covering all exposed areas of the skin, at least 15 minutes before sun exposure. The teaspoon formula is that we require 3ml (less than a teaspoonful) for the face and neck and each arm, and 6ml (more than a teaspoonful) for each leg, and torso. Also, reapplication is crucial, especially after swimming, sweating, or extended sun exposure, to maintain optimal protection. Additionally, using sunscreen in conjunction with other sun protection measures, such as wearing protective clothing and seeking shade during peak sun hours, enhances its effectiveness.

Routine skin care Routine:

Sunscreen should form a very important part of your daily skincare routine. We should apply it daily whether going out or staying inside, even on cloudy and rainy days.

Sunburn Protection Factor (SPF):

Indian skin requires sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 15 which gives you 93% protection against sun. If suffering from any skin disorders or on some procedure for any skin condition may require a higher SPF of about 30 to 50. But the most important point is the quantity which we are using and reapplication after every 3 to 4 hours.

Pregnancy and Lactation:

Sunscreens are safe to use in pregnancy and lactation however we recommend physical sunscreen because they don’t get absorbed through the skin

Children:

Not recommended for below 6 months of age. However, in children with sun allergies & more outdoor activities, physical sunscreens like zinc oxide are safe to use.

Post procedures:

Expert dermatologist highly recommends the regular use of hybrid sunscreens in post procedures like chemical peels, lasers, etc. Sunscreen is a key to protecting our skin from post-inflammatory pigmentation.

Sunscreen and Vitamin D:

This is a myth that sunscreen application makes you devoid of vitamin D. Many studies have been done on this and found not much correlation.

Sunscreen and Environmental Impact:

While sunscreen is indispensable for skin protection, certain chemical filters, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, have raised environmental concerns due to their potential impact on coral reefs and marine life. Consequently, eco-conscious consumers may opt for reef-safe sunscreens, formulated without these harmful ingredients, to minimize their ecological footprint.

Adverse Effects:

Sunscreens are very safe to use but may cause contact dermatitis, photo allergy contact dermatitis, and burning sensations in the eyes, especially in a few sensitive individuals.

Conclusion:

In the battle against the sun’s relentless assault, sunscreen emerges as a stalwart defender of skin health. By shielding against UV radiation and reducing the risk of sun-related skin damage, sunscreen plays a pivotal role in maintaining skin vitality and longevity. Through informed selection and diligent application, we can harness the power of sunscreen to enjoy the sunshine responsibly, ensuring a radiant and resilient complexion for years to come.

(The author is Consultant Dermatologist, Aastha Skin & Dermato Cosmetic Centre, Jammu, J&K)