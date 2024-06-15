“Melodies of Friendship” | Story of 8-Dogri songs by Kataria-Kumar Jodi

Sunny Dua

In the vibrant corridors of Jammu University (JU) during the late 1980s, two friends, Sudershan Kumar Salgotra and Balwant Kataria, unknowingly harbored the seeds of artistic brilliance within them, but none of them exactly knew about each other’s hidden talents. As they navigated their academic paths in the Chemistry Department, with Sudershan pursuing his MSc and Balwant completing his MPhil, their friendship flourished amidst the routine of university life.

It wasn’t until they embarked on their respective careers—Kataria in the telecom sector and Sudershan as a Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer—that they discovered their latent talents. One, a gifted lyricist; the other, a natural composer. Reuniting after years, their shared passion for Dogri music reignited, leading them to an ambitious project: creating an audio cassette album of eight songs. Each song was imbued with unique notes, moods, and themes, ranging from romance to friendship and other life situations.

Their creative journey was long and filled with dedication. The years of honing their craft, the countless sessions of brainstorming, writing, composing, and recording, all culminated in the creation of masterpieces that resonated deeply with the cultural ethos of the Dogri-speaking community. One of their songs recently achieved significant acclaim, that was released in theaters. This marked a monumental moment for the duo, bringing their music to a broader audience and scripting history by the Kataria-Kumar Jodi.

Their creativity was unleashed through a combination of their academic rigors and their professional experiences, blending to create a rich tapestry of musical expression. The eight Dogri songs they produced not only showcased their talents but also brought a renewed vibrancy to Dogri music. Their work has become a symbol of cultural pride and artistic excellence, with each song reflecting their deep connection to their roots and their extraordinary ability to translate emotions into melodious tunes.

The Kataria-Kumar Jodi, through their relentless passion and dedication, have etched their names in the annals of Dogri music history, inspiring future generations to explore and celebrate their cultural heritage. Their journey was far from straightforward. Initially, their attempts at composing and recording were met with failure, even after involving professional musicians. Undeterred, they decided to take matters into their own hands, turning to professional recording studios in Jammu for a professional touch.

Over seven months of dedicated effort, they crafted music that was not only varied in theme but also rich in emotional depth. Their persistence paid off, producing a collection that resonated deeply with the ethos of Dogri culture. Three of these songs caught the attention of Doordarshan and were video-graphed by the department for better audio-video experience, while another was video-graphed by a producer. The remaining three were self-produced and relaunched in cinema theatre very recently to reach a broader audience, making a significant impact on the local music scene.

Kataria and Kumar ‘s dedication to their craft did not stop there. They sought unconventional locations for shooting their music videos, ensuring that the visuals matched the soulful essence of their compositions. Their efforts bore fruit as they touched the hearts of thousands, setting new standards for Dogri music. Today, these songs are available on platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Wink and allied applications continuing to create waves. Their latest song, “Aaa Tugi Jammuye Di Gall Sanaa,” has been particularly impactful, resonating deeply with listeners and further cementing their legacy as pioneers of modern Dogri music. Akhnoor and river Chenab also binds the duo as both of them belong to same side of the area and have developed a connect through their passion for music.

In 1993, while Kataria was immersed in writing Shayari in Dogri that was also broadcast on the radio, Sudarshan Kumar had already cultivated a profound love for music, specially composing. His frequent visits to locally staged Ramlila performances in his village ignited the music composer within him, leading him to learn the harmonium, which significantly enhanced his ability to compose music. Both of these self-taught artists never looked back, and their collaboration resulted in beautifully written songs paired with captivating music that began to win the hearts of music lovers.

Their first venture began in Rajouri during their postings, gradually evolving into a professional endeavor in song writing and music composition. Their dedication and frequent visits to Arvind’s private studio, Tripple S Music Studio, paid off when Sudarshan composed music for all eight songs over seven months of hard work. Initially starting with just two songs, they were informed that a cassette required four songs per side to complete a full album.

Recognizing their talent, Balwant quickly penned the remaining six songs, and Sudarshan wasted no time in setting them to music. The final collection of eight songs, each with distinct themes, melodies, and styles, was brought to life by the melodious voices of renowned singers Suresh Chauhan and Deepali Wattal. Despite financial constraints, the duo managed their resources wisely, ensuring they never compromised on the quality of their music.

Kataria and Sudarshan were determined to create exceptional music rather than producing run-of-the-mill albums. Their CDs and cassettes were released to a modest response, but this did not deter them. Driven by their passion, they sold their albums at the famous Jhiri Mela, which not only provided sustainable earnings but also helped their music reach a wider audience. Encouraged by the support of Professor Veena Gupta, Head of the Dogri Department at Jammu University, they released the same eight audio songs at the Women’s College in Gandhi Nagar.

The students performed these songs, gaining more traction among listeners. Subsequently, many schools and colleges incorporated these songs into their cultural events, providing a significant boost to the artists. A major milestone was achieved when the rights to their first three songs were sold to Doordarshan, which filmed and aired them during the year-end celebrations. This success spurred them to create videos for their other popular songs, marking a significant achievement in their musical journey.

In an exclusive interview to Daily Excelsior, Sudarshan and Balwant Kataria said that when for the time they posted songs on YouTube using some relevant still pictures, people from across the border sent in many queries asking for language and melody of the songs. They wanted to know which language this was and complimented them for creating masterpieces. Now when remaining four songs were video-graphed by experts and released at gala events in theatre in Jammu, audiences were spellbound. One last song dedicated to armed forces is yet to be video-graphed.

Sudershan and Balwant went on to explain how they created the eight Dogri songs and how they got them video-graphed:

Jado Kanne Vich Paiya Main Baaliyaan: During a discussion, Sudarshan asked Kataria to explore possibility of writing something that began with Jado Kanne Vich Paiyaan Main Baaliya… and within no time lyrics were ready to be composed by Sudershan Kumar. The song was filmed on girls wearing Dogri dresses at a scenic location and dancing to the melodious music given by Sudershan. The proprietary rights of this song are solely with Doordarshan which have almost 60K views on YouTube. Shivani Sharma of government higher secondary school, Ghordi has also performed on this song at a zonal level competition and won second position. Posted on YouTube this earned her nearly 15K views.

Kis Galle Das Hirkh Badaya Ha: The song begins with scintillating music that captivates the listener. When the lyrics begin in melodious voice, it explains girl’s views about love kindled in her heart. Lyrics of the song Khore Kadu Aaave Ga, Au Hun Thaki Aa…Kale Kale Kiya Chara Jindu Diya Takiya..typically explain girl’s loneliness and the words used also corelates with Jammu’s geographical characteristics -Thakiya. The song ends with few repeated lyrics and murmuring which sounds soothing to the ears. This video shot enroute Mansar Lake in very impressive but has little less views on Doordarshan.

Aa Sajna Tugi Jammhe Di Gal Sanaa: This latest song launched recently in a movie theatre in presence of august gathering, became an instant hit as it contains everything about Dogri culture. In just two weeks it has hit 20K plays. Right from dresses, religious places, rivers, cuisine to some beautiful drone shots, this song has been filmed at multiple locations like Bawe Walli Mata Temple, Chand Nagar Gurdwara, Shahadra Sharief, Kalakote-Rajouri road, Katra, R S Pura, Pahalwan Di Hatti, Jammu flyover and some parts in Basohli lake. Mridul Anand and Aarti Bhagat have acted well under the able direction of Akash Dogra and Sandeep Verma.

Jhiri De Mele Kudi Langi Gayi Thokar Maari: While filming this song, both lyrist and composer thought of giving it a Punjabi touch which was why it was shot at Jhiri Mela and a Punjabi touch was given as the place is thronged by devotees from neighbouring state in large numbers. Rakesh Chalotra, Director and Producer of A8 Productions shot the films well but there always was a scope of improvement. Actors Tarun Sharma and Riteshi gave their best performances in the song.

Yaar De Mukhde Vich Rab Labda: This song has been written on the basis of friendship between two souls be it childhood friends, lovers or aged people. Entire song has been shot in Akhnoor and Kot Bhalwal area with J R Sagar who has also worked in Bollywood films as well as in Dogri film Geetiyan as lead actor. The song was given Sufiana touch to make it connect with people’s emotions and it worked.

Au Tugi Chuni Le Tu Me Chuni Le: This song was shot at beautiful locations in Akhnoor and on the bank of river Chenab but remained a low key affair.

Tu e Chan Pardesi: “After extensive consultations and three meetings over a period of six months, we all three – the composer, lyricist, and director finalized a compelling story. The narrative revolves around a Bakerwal who spots a girl across the stream. The videos were shot in Bhamla area of Sunderbani. As luck would have been, Kataria and Kumar were jubilant when rains lashed the location in next one week. We deliberately chose unconventional locations, avoiding traditional or typical settings.

O Mere Dese De Sipaiya: This is another beautiful song by the Kataria and Kumar duo but its yet to be videographed. It’s dedicated to soldiers and is likely to be released after August 15 this year.

Seven of these videos are available on YouTube on the independent channel “Dogra Arts,” where four of our songs can be found, said Balwant Kataria. The writing and music were composed to fit the specific situations portrayed. The music incorporated tribal elements, using instruments like Bansuri (flute), and included various genres such as Sufi, romantic, and sad songs. Each piece was carefully crafted to align with the mood and theme of the story.