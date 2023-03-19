Sunil Sethi enumerates benefits of Budget for KPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Allocation of four hundred crore rupees in budget 2023-2024 for Kashmiri Pandits will prove to be game changer in the confidence building measures, stated Sunil Sethi, chief spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was speaking at “Budget Par Charcha” programme at Tika Lal Taploo Mandal at Jagti organised by BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD).

On this occasion Sunil Sethi, was the chief guest and Hira Lal Bhat (Seh Prabari KDD) was the guest of honour, while Chand Jee Bhat, district president KDD presided over the function.

Parey Lal Pandita Mandal president, read the welcome address. Kuldeep Razdan, Mandal general secretary, conducted the proceedings.

Sunil Sethi, in his addressing, reminded the history of Kashmiri Hindus and described the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community bravest of brave because they and their ancestors have braved all kinds of atrocities and cruelties in Kashmir in past for hundreds years but did not succumb to forced conversion and kept the flag of Sanatan Dharma and Rashtravad flying a top. He said that it is unfortunate that Kashmiri Pandit community had to become internally displaced persons in their own country due to appeasement policy of past Governments, but now the time has changed and the nation is in the strong hands of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Sethi said that allocation of Rs. 400 crore has been allocated for the construction of transit accommodations for PM Package Employees and others working in Kashmir Valley, is a welcome measure but a lot has yet to be done to ameliorate miseries of the displaced community and pave a way for their respectful and dignified return to Kashmir.

He said that 60000 crore Industrial investment is being done in J&K which will generate 250000 employment avenues and displaced community youth will certainly get their share out of it. He further said that allocations in budget have been made for tourism sector and the displaced being well educated, good at oratory can take advantage of tourism schemes and become successful tourism entrepreneurs and can also take the benefit of lucrative tourist guide services.

Hira Lal Bhat (Seh Prabari KDD) exhorted the Karikartas to take the message to every Kashmiri Hindu household that every one of must enrol the vote in their respective Assembly constituencies in Kashmir as a participant of holy Yagna and cast it in favour of BJP at the time of elections as a token of sacred offerings in the Maha yagna to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi.