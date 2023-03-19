Padhoji organizes orientation event at Women College Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: A grand orientation event was organized here today by Padhoji Institute at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev (PSPS) Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

The programme focused on providing awareness about how to prepare for competitive exams, how to retain memory and different career options.

It also highlighted the need of sensitizing both parents and students in order to make a right approach while selecting future career goals.

Punit Mishra in his talk, proposed the approach of the Institute for the overall mental and physical growth and development of the students in terms of building self confidence, motivation, empathy and compassion.

He also discussed that prime concern of the Institute is to develop innovative and skillful patterns of teaching and learning at both the academic and competitive levels.

Priyanshu Gupta, Krishna Thakur, Pawan and Roopali Fotra interacted with the audience and presented their suggestions to create and implement a culture where the entire team is happy to come and work.

The faculty members also proposed that the Institute will develop a decision strategy to support the practice vision and standards to achieve goals.

They also talked about the importance of values, duties and responsibilities which should be there in a student from the very basic years of life so that such students will become noble and active citizens in future.