84th CRPF Anniversary celebrated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The 84th CRPF Anniversary was celebrated today in a grand manner at Group Centre here.

A press statement said that TN Khuntia, DIGP, J&K Zone Jammu paid tribute to all the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice while discharging their duties, at the Martyr’s Memorial. Naresh Kumar Yadav, DIGP, GC Jammu, and other gazetted officers, subordinate officers, and jawans also remembered the martyr CRPF soldiers.

After paying tribute, it said, the Chief Guest visited the Quarter Guard, where the ceremonial guard presented a guard of honour.

In his address, the Chief Guest emphasized the importance of the CRPF Anniversary and its history.

He said in 1939, the then British Government laid the foundation stone of the first Battalion of this force in Neemuch as the “Crown Representative Police” to control political unrest, agitation, and dacoits in the then princely states of India.

After Independence, he said, the force was renamed by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as “Central Reserve Police Force” by an act of parliament on December 28, 1949.

“On March 19, 1950, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented the President’s Flag (Colour) to the CRPF for their extraordinary service, pioneering valour, and sacrifice,” he said.

The Chief Guest urged everyone to contribute towards their family, organization, and nation by maintaining good health and fitness.

At the end of the programme, officers distributed sweets to the Jawans, and a volleyball match was organized between the company (HQr and Adm) of Group Centre Jammu. In the evening, a cultural program and a joint dinner were also organized.