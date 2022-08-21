Sunil Fernandes appointed as AAG for Punjab

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: Sunil Fernandes, Advocate on Record (AOR) Supreme Court has been appointed as the AAG for the State of Punjab in the Supreme Court.

Fernandes was earlier the standing counsel cum advocate on record of the then unified state of Jammu and Kashmir for almost 5 years spread over two terms from 2010-2013 and then from 2015-2017.

He practices in New Delhi in the Supreme Court in civil criminal constitutional and commercial matters.

He was earlier the AAG for State of Madhya Pradesh from 2018-2019.