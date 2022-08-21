AAP for implementation of court orders on eviction of Govt accommodations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: Aam Aadmi Party today castigated BJP leaders for allegedly befooling the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the issue of illegal capturing of the Government accommodations and accused the LG Administration of working in a completely biased manner for favouring the ruling party cadre.

A day after AAP cadre held a protest demonstration outside the official accommodation of former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, a press conference was addressed today by AAP leader Paramveer Singh in response to purported statement by Gupta that he was paying monthly rent for staying in the Government accommodation.

“The BJP leaders should tell the people as under which law they are staying in the Government accommodations at a time when there is no democratically elected Government in J&K from last four years,” he said reminding that these accommodations are meant for only those people who are part of Government.

“If they are living in these accommodations being former legislators or ministers, than there are hundreds of other former legislators, former ministers, former Chief Ministers in J&K who are also entitled for this benefit and Government of J&K should allot Govt accommodations to all such people,” AAP leader further said.

Giving a reference of orders from Supreme Court and High Courts, Paramveer Singh said that the court has clearly directed that all Government accommodations occupied in a manner, like done by BJP leaders in J&K, should be cleared and taken into possession by concerned Government department and this order has also been implemented in other States and UTs of India but there are completely different yardsticks in the hands of LG Administration of J&K, which is not only favouring BJP leaders in their illegal act but is also resorting to daylight favoritism.

AAP leader asserted that the Estates Department should either remove all the illegal occupants from the Government accommodations or should hold a press conference and confess that they are working only to benefit BJP leaders and have a completely different yardstick for all other political parties and people of J&K.

Paramveer Singh also asked JPDCL to issue a paper of pending liabilities of electricity bills of all the Government accommodations in Jammu and realise these pending bills from those stayed or are still staying there.