Sunday market, other roads wore deserted look amid weekend lockdown

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: The traditional Sunday market in Srinagar wore a deserted look due to the weekend lockdown restrictions on non-essential movements being strictly enforced in Jammu and Kashmir to curtail the rise in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, official sources said.

Sunday market where thousands of vendors usually put their stalls from Tourist Reception Centre to Residency road, Lal Cwhoak, Amirakadal and Hari Singh High Street in the city centre selling all day-to-day items including fresh and second hand clothes was off due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The stalls at Makkah market on Moulana Azad road were also shut. Several other roads including down town and Shar-e-Khar wore a deserted look in view of the restrictions.

Security forces have barricaded many roads in the city to enforce strict restrictions. Security forces were deployed in strength at places to enforce the lockdown.

Reports of complete lockdown were also received from all major towns and district headquarters of Kashmir valley.

The 64hour-long weekend lockdown begins on Friday from 1400 hours to Monday 0600 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in day-to-day COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks forcing authorities to impose weekend restriction on non-essentials movements in the UT.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed a weekend lockdown on January 15 and it was later extended by 16- hours from Friday 1400 hours to Monday 0600 hours on January 21 following a rise in COVID-19 cases. (Agencies)