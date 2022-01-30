Indian Army’s Northern Command launches national integration song ‘Pyaara JammuKashmir’

JAMMU, Jan 30: The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Sunday launched a national integration song called “Pyaara JammuKashmir”.

The song “Pyaara JammuKashmir” is based on the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The song has been composed by three singers: Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, and Harshdeep Kaur. (AGENCIES)