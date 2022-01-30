Ladakh to get Open Synthetic Track, Astro Turf Football Stadium

NEW DELHI, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that Ladakh will soon get an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium.

Addressing the nation in 85th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM said: “Today I want to share with you one such information about Ladakh which you will definitely be proud to know about. Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium.

“This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together. This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have a synthetic track with 8 lanes.

“Apart from this, there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA, the biggest organization of football. Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country,” PM Modi added.

“Alongwith such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh.” (Agencies)