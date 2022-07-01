DSEK Proposes 10-Day Summer Break In Kashmir Valley From Monday

SRINAGAR, July 1: In view of the sweltering temperatures, Directorate of School Education Kashmir has proposed 10-day summer break in all educational institutional within its jurisdiction , official sources said on Friday.

While formal approval from the government is awaited, sources told that the Directorate has proposed 10-day break from July 4 to July 14.

Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tasaduq Hussain, responded in affirmative and said that formal approval from the government was awaited. (Agencies)