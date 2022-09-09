Sujanpur Tira to be made model town: HP CM

HAMIRPUR, (HP), Sept 9:

HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Friday the State Government was committed to restoring the glorious past of the old and historical places and Sujanpur Tira town of Katoch dynasty would be converted into a model town. He said this while addressing a huge gathering at Sujanpur Tira on Friday to observe the programme of Pragatisheel Himachal Pradesh on its seventy-five years of existence. Importantly, Sujanpur tira was the sub-capital of great Katoch kings, when they were ruling the Kangra hills from Kangra fort. On this occasion, he dedicated projects worth 51.08 crore rupees to the people. The Chief Minister inaugurated a mini secretariat of Sujanpur tira as well as a big bridge of Poong khad on Sujanpur-Hamirpur highway. He also laid foundation stones of works amounting to 13.65 crore rupees for the Sujanpur Assembly constituency.

The function was also attended by Union Information-cum-Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, who is the local MP and PK Dhumal, the former HP Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the double engine governments of the BJP working at Delhi and Shimla had done a lot for the wellbeing and welfare of the people and that was evident to all.

We provided free ration, free medicines and free health facilities to the people across the nation, when the entire World was facing the Corona pandemic. But the Congress will not digest this as its leaders want to rule the nation and the states once again to grab the money for them and their families. He had a dig at the Congress party and its leaders saying that they were living in a fool’s paradise as people knew their past.Thakur expressed optimism that the BJP would win the coming Vidhan Sabha and later on Lok sabha elections with ease and overturn the applecart of the Congress party on the previous basis. (PTI)

The Chief Minister gave details of various schemes and projects that the double engine Governments had started for them and said these schemes had provided numerous facilities to the people and if they committed to bring Congress party to power, the entire nation would be ruined.

The CM said when the whole Nation was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of freedom of the Nation, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence.

He said the main objective behind this initiative was to instill the sense of love, passion and respect for the Nation and also the State. Thakur said the celebrations also aimed at educating the younger generation about the developmental, cultural and political journey of the state.

He said this was an occasion to pay our respect and gratitude to the leaders, doctors, engineers, teachers, employees, workers, farmers and above all the people of the State who contributed immensely towards the development of the State due to which Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other States of the country.

The Chief Minister said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee always considered Himachal Pradesh as his second home. He said whenever he got time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Manali for a day or two to spend a few moments of peace and tranquility.

He said now Prime Minister Narendra Modi also considered Himachal Pradesh his second home and has always been considerate towards the developmental needs of the people of the State.

The Chief Minister said the motto of the present State Government during the last about five years was ‘Gareeb Ke Kareeb Sarkar’ and initiated several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society.

He also accepted the demand of Prof.Dhumal for opening of a Sub Judge Court and Bus stand at Sujanpur tira amid clapoping by the public.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said the State has made unparalleled development during the last 75 years.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the area. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said India regained its old glory and place among the comity of Nations during the last about eighth years. He said it was possible due to the able, strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister said abrogation of article 370, construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya and removal of Triple Talaq was possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the biggest free vaccination campaign of the world was launched in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister. (UNI)