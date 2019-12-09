Suicide in Students

Diksha Chowdhary

A student committed suicide because she thought she would fail in the exam, but passed it.

A student committed suicide because he couldn’t handle the exam stress.

A student committed suicide because he couldn’t clear UPSC.

A student committed suicide because she failed in her school exam.

A student committed suicide because she scored less percentage than she expected.

Three girls committed suicide because they couldn’t clear NEET.

In a world of extensive competition, students are always running behind their goals to accomplish them as soon as they can. They put their 100 percent to crack exams for prestigious institutions or for government offices. The problem arises when a student after a lot of back breaking work can’t crack it and tumbles mentally as well as emotionally. It’s not that every time it is the student who gives up, sometimes it is the pressure from the society that compels him/her to give up. They criticize them and laugh at their hard work. The load from parents now-a-days is never ending. No doubt, parents want the best for their child. But sometimes they fail to express and it looks more like eternal expectations. Children are forced to fulfill the expectations in one or the other way. Often they are compared with their friends, siblings making their self esteem to go down. Relatives do the work of sprinkling salt on the burn. Teachers also fail to understand the mental frame of their students at a point of time. And they expect a lot from them.

Problem doesn’t terminate here. The real problem starts when students make their mind to perpetrate suicide because they can’t face anyone anymore. The constant expectations scare them, and they live their lives fulfilling them. Many parents flunk to notice the strain their children carry , and some even after noticing, they ignore it. Parents sense that the pressure is normal, it’s natural. It happens with everyone. But they fail to understand that the level of tackling with the problems are different for different individuals. Some don’t give up, and some just simply do give up. Students tend to develop mental illness overtime if unmarked. Depression is the famous one.

Students are not only dedicated, sometimes they are blinded by the dedication too. They hold one dream, caging themselves with it, and don’t want to see any other opportunities floating outside. Some believe that only their dream would do good to them. They get attached with their dreams emotionally, leaving all practicality behind. They don’t introspect themselves. They trap themselves with one dream, leaving no backups behind. Students need to fathom, that if they didn’t get what they wished, it doesn’t means that they are not worth it. Maybe they could do a lot better in some other area.

Students who commit suicide is devastating. It is shocking to know that in India, one student kills self every hour. Life is precious, and we need to understand it. It will not stop until (WE) the students, the parents and the teachers join hands together to overcome the stress that build among the students. Parents need to understand the feelings of their child a little more. Parents need to give their children some space when it comes to picking their carrers. They need to make their children understand that they will love them even if they fail, or score less sometime. They need to change their attitude towards mental illness, accepting it and treating it.

Teachers need to understand the mental framework of students by noticing their changed behaviours. They need to encourage them to perform their best. Educational institutions must indulge in counselling programmes from time to time.

Students need to be warm towards themselves. They need to accept that they can’t score great every time. They need to talk to their parents, teachers, seniors or maybe to their friends before taking an extreme step like suicide.

Suicide is never an option!

